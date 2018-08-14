× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Welcome to the new $1,000-phone-era

It’s a #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget talks about our good old friend, Google. A new report shows that Google is tracking your steps, even after you told to it stop. Bridget shares how you can prevent future location sharing. Plus, the Galaxy Note 9 is finally here and it packs bigger screen than ever before, along with the usual upgrades in power, style, and camera technology. The price point? $1,000. Bridget tells us everything we need to know about Samsung’s latest smartphone.