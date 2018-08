× Sports Central, 08.14.18: Roquan Smith’s Holdout Is Over, Tiger Is Back, And Palka or Bote?

On this week’s episode of Sports Central, Mark Carman and Adam Hoge discuss the end of Roquan Smith’s holdout. Did anyone win? And while everyone is going crazy for David Bote, could you imagine if Daniel Palka was on the Cubs? Finally, the guys discuss Tiger Woods’ outstanding weekend and why he is so popular and important for golf. Take a listen:

