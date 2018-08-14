Roe Conn Full Show (8/14/18): The truth behind an alien encounter, Tom Skilling remembers a simpler time, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, August 14th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on the Hadiya Pendleton murder trial, Fox News’ Bret Baier tackles the White House’s handling of President Trump’s “dog” tweet, Tom Skilling remembers his early years as a broadcaster, attorney Mike Monico explains what’s next in the Paul Manafort case, and the Top Five@5 features the truth behind a UFO encounter. On the stream during White Sox baseball: former CIA agent/candidate for president Evan McMullin makes a case for why President Trump isn’t a Republican and two lucky listeners sing their hearts out for Billy Joel tickets.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!