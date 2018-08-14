× Rod Pyle discusses water on Mars, the Perseid Meteor Shower and SIMP J01365663+0933473

Rod Pyle is an award winning author and speaker on space. He’s also the senior editor of the National Space Society’s Ad Astra Magazine.

In this conversation with Nick Digiio, he discusses the recent discover of water on Mars and the various implications, the Perseid Meteor shower and the rogue planet known as SIMP J01365663+0933473.

