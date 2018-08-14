× Overcoming Food Allergies, Recalling Tom Skilling’s Anniversary, Australia’s Number One Cubs Fan, “What’s Paul Eating” | Full Show (Aug 13th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Being health conscious is extremely important in maintaining a productive lifestyle. We welcome Andrea Wise (Lifestyle coach) to discuss overcoming Food Allergies and to see what kinds of foods can set you back on the right track. Then, we bring on WGN’s Erik Runge alongside Australia’s Number One Cubs Fan, Craig Pycock to tell us all about he became enamored with Chicago’s “Loveable Losers” and his history with the team. And finally, we bring back a listener favorite game with another episode of “What’s Paul Eating” where listeners guess what comedian Paul Farahvar is chomping on for amazing prizes. All this and more!

