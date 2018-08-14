× Overcoming Food Allergies and Getting Back on The Right Track!

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Being health conscious is extremely important in maintaining a productive lifestyle. We welcome Andrea Wise (Lifestyle coach) to discuss overcoming Food Allergies and to see what kinds of foods can set you back on the right track. All this and more!

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER