Lisa Heffernan: Making the Switch From Summer to School Mode

Lisa Heffernan is a New York Times bestselling author, mom, wife, friend, and one of the co-founders of Grown and Flown. As a parent, one of the toughest parts of the back-to-school season is trading in the light, lazy days of summer for a school year schedule wound tight. With the school year right around the corner, Lisa chats with Bill and Wendy about how to successfully transition your family’s schedule from summer to school mode.

