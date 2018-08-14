× Kim West and tales from the ‘Dome of Truth’: What’s going on at the Iowa State Fair?

Dave Hoekstra talks with Des Moines-based defense attorney and Iowa State Fair campground guru Kim West about the midsummer staple of the midwest, which runs through August 19th in the Hawkeye state’s capitol. West discusses fair highlights and his own chronicle of the camping experience at the fair that’s been cultivated through interviews with fair patrons and folks on the road, what goes on in West’s “Dome of Truth” at Bob Dorr Plaza in the campground section of the fair, and more.