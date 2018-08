× Kid of the Week Update: Zach Stack

Zack Stack a past Kid of the Week that is continuing to do pretty incredible things. You can hear his first visit on our show HERE. Zack’s charity, OP Baseball 4 All, is now an official non-profit and so he is expanding his goal and hopes to raise 1 millions dollars. He’s looking for corporate partners and is hoping to start a relationship with the Chicago White Sox. Oh, and he’s also considering Harvard, Yale and Notre Dame. Keep up the great work Zach!