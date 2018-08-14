× Celebrating ‘Dead People’s Things’ – and Songs at the Maxwell Street Market

Dave Hoekstra visits with blues vocalist Lori Lewis and the members of Lowreen’s Live Blues, who have a residency at Chicago’s historic Maxwell Street Market. They discuss the history of the market as a cultural experience for new immigrants to the city and Maxwell Street as a hotbed for the blues, and we hear a couple of live tunes.

Also joining the conversation is author and dealer Duane Scott Cerny, whose book, Selling Dead People’s Things: Inexplicably True Tales, Vintage Fails & Objects of Objectionable Estates deals with his and others’ experiences buying and selling antique items.