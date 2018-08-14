× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.14.18: Enough with the Twitter attacks

President Trump launched a number of insults at former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman on Twitter this morning, referring to her as ‘that dog’ and ‘lowlife.’ Bill and Wendy talked to listeners about the president’s choice of words. Also, the Brazilian Butt lift is on the rise! But according to a recent report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the BBL, is one of the most dangerous cosmetic procedures out there. Yikes. CNET senior editor Bridget Carey makes a quick appearance on the show to talk tech. Bill and Wendy look back at comedians who died much too soon. And Lisa Heffernan, author & Co-founder of grown and flown.com joined the show to talk about how to transition your family’s schedule from summer to school.

