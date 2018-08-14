× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.14.18: Picking a guardian for your children

Today on the bonus hour, Bill brings up a unique situation that his friend is involved in. Bill and Wendy also chat with Kim Gordon about the James Bond speculation with Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson backing out of the controversial transgender role in “Rub & Tug,” authenticity in casting, and much more.

