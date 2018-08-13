× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/13/18: The Reinvented Phone Charger, Finding a Mortgage in The Shifting Real Estate Times, & A Lethal Cookbook?

The week is off an running as Steve Bertrand caught up with Jim Dallke to find out what’s going on with the Chicago tech world including the reinvented phone charger and a job fair for the transgender community in the city. Barry Sturner checked in with the latest from the mortgage industry to explain why he sees the real estate market shifting and Randi Shaffer is warning social media users about a potentially lethal cookbook.