× WGN Radio Theatre #309: Red Ryder and The Life Of Riley

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 13th, 2018. First classic episode of the night is: “Red Ryder”, the episode is “Iron Horse Junction” from March 5th 1942 starring Reed Hadley. Then the second show aired was The Life Of Riley from June 3rd, 1948 with the episode being “Nuts and Bolts Club” starring William Bendix. And of course Carl and Lisa play “Crack The Quote” with the listeners.