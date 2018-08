× Tom Skilling joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about his 40 years at WGN-TV

Tom Skilling joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about his 40 years at WGN-TV. Tom, giddy as ever, is so excited to be part of an amazing team for such a long run. He said he’s just as fascinated now, as he was back then, about weather and the atmosphere. Cheers to Tom and 40 years at the greatest radio station WGN-TV