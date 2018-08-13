The Opening Bell 8/13/18: When A Coffee Shop Interaction Turns Into a Business Venture…
The fitness world is a fast moving and highly adaptive industry that can kick lame health/workout fads to the curb if they don’t capture a markets attention. Steve Grzanich began this week with the CEO Spotlight detailing the success of how Tracy Roemer & Bonnie Michelli (Co-founders of Shred 415) turned a causal Starbucks interaction into a nation wide fitness franchising business. Revathi Greenwood (Head of Research at Cushman & Wakefield) then took a deep look into the robots that are inching towards everyday life, and how Commercial Real Estate might be the first to see a big technological shift.