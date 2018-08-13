WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Director of Communications for the White House Public Liaison Office Omarosa Manigault during an event in the Oval Office of the White House October 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump honored the eight winners of the National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards Program during the Oval Office event. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The John Williams NewsClick: Do we care what Omarosa has to say?
Omarosa Manigault Newman, former “Apprentice” contestant and White House aide, has released a tape of her and President Donald Trump discussing her dismissal. This comes along with the release of her new book “Unhinged,” which offers an inside look at her time in the Trump Administration.