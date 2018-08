× The John Williams Full Show Podcast 08.13.18: Plane theft in Seattle, opera singer J’Nai Bridges, Omarosa’s leaked tapes

CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg tells John the story of a man who stole a plane in Seattle. John, Steve, and Violeta talk about Omarosa’s recordings from inside the White House and her new book. Opera singer J’Nai Bridges, who will soon perform at Ravinia, discusses her path to opera and her career today. Plus: what did you do over the weekend?