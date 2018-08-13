The Chicago Way w/John Kass(8/13/18): Bridget Gainer speaks Chicagoese and Chicago mayor’s race. Plus, Kasso pushes back on the hatred in politics

Posted 7:00 PM, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:10PM, August 13, 2018

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(8/13/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer to talk Chicagoese and Chicago mayor’s race. Plus, Kasso looks at the hatred infecting U.S. politics and how to fix it.

Download this episode here by using 'Save As'
