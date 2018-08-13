× The Chicago Way w/John Kass(8/13/18): Bridget Gainer speaks Chicagoese and Chicago mayor’s race. Plus, Kasso pushes back on the hatred in politics

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(8/13/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer to talk Chicagoese and Chicago mayor’s race. Plus, Kasso looks at the hatred infecting U.S. politics and how to fix it.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3535762/3535762_2018-08-13-210802.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @BridgetGainer Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here