Steve Dale on World Elephant Day, Bowling for Rhinos, and help adopt Jade from Chicago Canine Rescue

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by noted pet expert, Steve Dale! Steve talks about the importance of World Elephant Day and what we can do to preserve and protect them. They also talk about Tahlequah, the female orca whale, who just released her dead calf’s body after carrying it around the Pacific Northwest’s waters. Steve doesn’t just stop there. He tells us about the Bowling for Rhinos charity event, what Doc Emrick is doing for Chicago Canine Rescue, and much more.

