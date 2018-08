× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.13.18: Eating at work and weather advancements

What a Monday. Tom Skilling and Paul Konrad were both celebrating anniversaries at WGN TV. One, 40 years and one 22 years. We’ll let you figure it out. Dean Richards has the latest moron entertainment. John Williams is talking to dead presidents. Dr. Kevin Most tackles tics diseases. Tootsie’s Santino Fontana stopped by to talk a little Broadway and the president is tweeting.