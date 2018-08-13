× Single, Married, Divorced-Episode 13: The Show Must Go On

This week our crew checks out the researcher on who is more likely to stay together, those who meet on or off-line. Tom informs us, “the show” of a relationship will always comes to end. Allison wants to hold hands with her co-hosts after Tom and Erik can’t find common ground on our first question. Luckily they all agree “The Fade Away,” is the only way to go.

Poll Question: What are the odds?

Question 1: Keep it together man.

Dating App Story: Fake profile leads to, well…

Question 2: Ghosting V. The Fade Away