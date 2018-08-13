Roe Conn Full Show (8/13/18): Tom Skilling celebrates 40 years, Steve Stone sees flashes of a team to come, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 13th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a Chicago Police efforts to stem weekend violence, Washington Post’s Philip Bump looks at President Trump’s busy weekend on Twitter, Tom Skilling celebrates 40 years at WGN, White Sox guru Steve Stone is excited about the Sox starting to come together, the Top Five@5 features the best audio of the day, and the show heads to the stream during White Sox baseball.
