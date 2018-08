× Revisiting the unveiling of the Picasso statue with Studs Terkel

WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan shares pieces of Studs Terkel live at the August 15, 1967 unveiling of the Picasso statue in what is now Daley Plaza. Rick also shares his memories of being at the event and a column piece by Mike Royko.

