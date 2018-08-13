CORRECTS DATE OF CRASH TO TUESDAY, NOT WEDNESDAY - This 2008 photo released by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago shows Rev. Esequiel Sanchez standing by the baptismal font at Mary Queen of Heaven in Cicero, Ill. Sanchez was on a flight that crashed Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on takeoff in northern Mexico that a strong burst of wind and hail hit the Aeromexico jetliner, apparently knocking it back to ground. The Illinois priest was on the plane, and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago said the Rev. Sanchez suffered some injuries, but was alert and resting.(Karen Callaway/The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago via AP)
Rev. Esequiel Sanchez on his return to the altar and surviving the Aeromexico crash: “There’s some healing that only happens when the community comes together”
Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, the priest who was a passenger on the Aeromexico flight that crashed during takeoff on July 31 in northern Mexico, celebrated his first mass back home on Sunday afternoon at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. Rev. Sanchez joined Bill and Wendy to talk about his near-death experience, faith, and much more.
