× Rev. Esequiel Sanchez on his return to the altar and surviving the Aeromexico crash: “There’s some healing that only happens when the community comes together”

Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, the priest who was a passenger on the Aeromexico flight that crashed during takeoff on July 31 in northern Mexico, celebrated his first mass back home on Sunday afternoon at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. Rev. Sanchez joined Bill and Wendy to talk about his near-death experience, faith, and much more.

