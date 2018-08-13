Photos: WGN Radio at American Lung Association LUNG FORCE Walk 2018

Sunday, August 12, 2018 was a day of family, fun and ‘fighting for air.’ Walkers gathered at Soldier Field for this year’s American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Walk presented by Northwestern Medicine. WGN Radio’s team captain John Williams helped to kick-off the walk. The funds raised at the LUNG FORCE Walk help make a difference for those affected by lung disease. More than 33 million Americans suffer from asthma, COPD (which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis), and other lung diseases.