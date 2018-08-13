“Elton Jim” solves the mystery of how his car’s battery died in the garage, and also discusses “The Brady Bunch” house bidding war

Posted 8:47 AM, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:46AM, August 13, 2018

In this 117th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano details how he solved the “mystery” of how his car battery recently drained and died in the garage for the second time in less than a year.  It’s worthy of a Sherlock Holmes case!  And in the “Pop Culture Club,” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, and Jim discuss the bidding war for “The Brady Bunch” house.