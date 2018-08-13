× “Elton Jim” solves the mystery of how his car’s battery died in the garage, and also discusses “The Brady Bunch” house bidding war

In this 117th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano details how he solved the “mystery” of how his car battery recently drained and died in the garage for the second time in less than a year. It’s worthy of a Sherlock Holmes case! And in the “Pop Culture Club,” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, and Jim discuss the bidding war for “The Brady Bunch” house.