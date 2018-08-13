Enter for your chance to join Dean Richards for a night out at Paramount Theatre to see Legally Blonde The Musical on Sunday, September 16 at 5:30pm! Ten winners will each receive a pair of tickets to the show and a pre-show reception with Dean!
Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre – Legally Blonde The Musical
-
Back to School with Judy Pielach at Goodwill in Glendale Heights – August 11
-
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 5.6.18 | Chat with the Legendary Barry Manilow, Memories Formed in the Tribune Tower, and Stars of Paramount Theatre’s “Once”
-
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 7.8.18 | This Month at Ravinia, The Buddy Holly Musical, Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas talk Ant-Man and the Wasp
-
Dean Richards on ‘Incredibles 2’: “This one is going to go along with some of the great Pixar movies that have been made”
-
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 6.24.18 | Pride Parade, Jurassic World and Phylicia Rashad
-
-
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 7.22.18 | Live in Washington, D.C.
-
WGN Radio Theatre #289: Richard Diamond, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis Show & Screen Directors Playhouse
-
Chicago Production of a Tony Award Winning Musical at Aurora’s Paramount Theatre provides a “Stunning and Elegant” performance
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.10.18: Wacky wedding trends
-
College of Dupage programs offer free, affordable events for upcoming shows
-
-
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 6.17.18 Full Show | The Final Show from Tribune Tower
-
WGN Radio Theatre #287: Escape, The Charlie McCarthy Show, The New Adventures of Michael Shayne
-
The Summer Place Theatre comes to tell Dave Hoekstra about “The Bleacher Bums”