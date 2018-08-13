× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 8.12.18 | SNL creator Lorne Michaels, ‘Hamilton’ star Jose Ramos & 40 years of Tom Skilling

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

Dean has an exclusive interview with SNL executive producer and creator Lorne Michaels from the Museum of Broadcast Communications. Lorne talks about the influence of SNL on global culture and his favorite cast members from Chicago.

“Hamilton” star Jose Ramos stops by for a preview of his sold out solo debut at Schubas’ Tavern and talks with Dean about the future of his career.

Keeper of the Great American Songbook Michael Feinstein previews his upcoming Ravinia concert with star of stage and screen Kirsten Chenowith and helps Dean give away tickets to some lucky listeners.

Tom Skilling joins Dean by phone to talk about his 40 years as Chicago’s favorite weatherman and his thoughts on a recent climate change conference he attended.

All this and more on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!