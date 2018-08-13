Celebrating Southpaws on International Left-Handers Day!!

A left-handed child writes in the Salle du Pont du Buy in Brive-la Gaillarde, where writing and cooking workshops were organised and objets for the left-handed were sold, at the occasion of the French National Lefties' Day on August 23, 2015. AFP PHOTO / DIARMID COURREGES

Today, August 13th, is International Left-Handers Day. In honor, Nick Digilio (a southpaw himself) discusses fun facts about lefties as well as famous members of the subset.

