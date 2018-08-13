× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.13.18: Faith

Today’s guests include noted pet expert, Steve Dale and Rev. Esequiel Sanchez of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. Bill and Wendy open the show by talking about near death experiences and faith. Noted pet expert Steve Dales stepped into the studio to talk about World Elephant Day, the Bowling for Rhinos charity event, and much more. A Colorado school district recently announced its decision to move to a four-day school week. Bill and Wendy ask listeners if they are for it or against it and why. Then, Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, the priest who was among the 103 survivors on that July 31st plane crash in Mexico, joined the show to talk about his experience and what it was like to deliver his first mass back home in Des Plaines yesterday afternoon.

