× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.13.18: But how did he do it?

What would you do if you only had 60 seconds or less to live? That’s what Bill and Wendy discussed today on the bonus hour. Plus, chilling audio and video has emerged from the man who stole a plane on Friday night from Seattle’s Sea-Tac Airport before crashing it. They talked about how he took the plane, how he kept it in the air for over an hour, and if tighter security could have prevented it.

