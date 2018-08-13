× B2B – Ep. 47 Adjuncts!

Beer is simple – just water, barley, hops and yeast, right? These days, breweries are adding all kinds of stuff to their beer, from fruit and spices all the way through candy and breakfast cereal. Roger leads the Barrel to Bottle crew through an epic tour and blind tasting across the spectrum of adjuncts in beer. And stick around for this week’s double Q&A segment, where the team tackles two listener questions.

