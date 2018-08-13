× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Felix Magazine, author Beth Schaefer and revisiting the Picasso unveiling with Studs Terkel

Tonight on the show, Rick talks with Elaine Madsen and publisher Jessica George about Felix Magazine, it’s Aparecio Foundation and hosting the movie High & Outside. Then, Rick is joined in studio with Beth Schaefer to talk about her book Women Are With You. Later, we are treated to pieces of Studs Terkel live at the 1967 unveiling of the Picasso statue in Daley Plaza. Rick concludes the show by sharing his experiences at the Picasso unveiling and a column piece by Mike Royko.

