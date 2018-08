× WGN Radio Theatre #308: Have Gun Will Travel, You Bet Your Life, and David Harding – Counterspy

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 12th, 2018. First classic episode of the night is: “Have Gun Will Travel”, then during the midnight hour, Carl breaks out a classic episode of the game Show “You Bet Your Life”, and finally to wrap things up, a classic episode of David Harding – Counterspy airs.