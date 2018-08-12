× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/12/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with Sam Panayotovich Jr., Sports Talk Show Host for VSiN in Las Vegas, about sports gambling and the how it could affect IL. Sam shares information about VSiN; his optimism of sports betting becoming legalized in IL within a year; and more.

Next, Rick speaks with GOP Consultant Eric Elk and Greg Scott of the American Car Rental Association about legislation regarding regulation and taxing of private car rentals, aka peer to peer rentals. Eric and Greg explain some of the dangers that exist with peer to peer rentals such as recalls that may be unknown, regular maintenance of the car may not be met, etc; the issue of proper taxation; and the impact this has on the economy along with ride-sharing companies.

Then, Rick is joined by CEO of Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness, Raul Garza, and 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas to discuss issues of racism involving the IL Primary Health Care Association. Raul also explains the work of Aunt Martha’s and their dedication to providing troubled youth and families with the proper healthcare that they need.