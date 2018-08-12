× Steve Dale’s Pet World 8/12/2018

Steve Dale speaks with the Executive Director of Chicago Animal Care and Control (CACC), Kelly Gandurski, about the recent rescue of over 45 dogs from a home in the South Side of Chicago. CACC rescued every animal safely and all of the animals are currently being placed in homes and foster care at an amazing rate.

Steve also speaks with Allycia Durst of the Lincoln Park Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers about the upcoming Bowling For Rhinos Fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds will go to Rhino conservation and the event will be held August 21st at Diversey River Bowl.

