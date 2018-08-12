× Pinch Hitters 08/12/18: Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon Full Show Podcast.

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon fill in for Dave Plier. During the show, they discuss the strangest foods they’ve ever eaten, and whether or not they can pass a Drivers Ed test with a listener. Later they talk to comedian Evan Kaufman from Fatherly and Dude To Dad joins the show to discuss being a dad and the newest episodes coming out on Dude to Dad. Then at 4 AM Toure Muhammad, the main organizer of Taste of Black Chicago, talks to Esmeralda and Jon about the event and some of the specialty foods that guests can find there. Finally to wrap up the show, Jon and Esmeralda welcome Dave Schwan and do “This Is History”.