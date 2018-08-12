× Matt Bubala Full Show 8-11-18: Little league baseball wrap-up, plane crashes, solar probes and 4 hours of laughter

Matt is back!! This week, Matt tells about his adventures coaching a little league baseball team, where his team made it to the state tournament! The gang talks about the Horizon Q400 that made an unauthorized takeoff from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday night and crashed in south Puget Sound. Hijacker was Richard Russell, a 29 year old ground service agent. We play some audio cuts of conversations from air traffic control and Russell. During the 4 a.m. hour, Larry Vance joins the show to talk about new theories from the Malaysian airplane crash.

At 1:30, Mitch Epner joins the show to talk about the lost children that were taken away from parents and the court deadline to reunite them with their families. Throughout the show, Matt and Roger talk about the solar probe.