× Karen Conti | Full Show 8/12/18

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen start’s off the show discussing tattoos and whether they are appropriate if visible in court and other public settings. Then, we celebrate National Middle Child’s Day with Dr. Michael Maniacci in-studio as he shares his expertise on birth order and those born in the middle.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.