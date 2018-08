× Karen Conti celebrates National Middle Child’s Day with Dr. Michael Maniacci

It’s National Middle Child’s Day and Karen celebrates by having Dr. Michael Maniacci in-studio to discuss birth order; the characteristics shared by each role of birth order and we hear birth order questions from listeners.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3535424/dr-michael-maniacci-08-12-18_2018-08-12-225424.64kmono.mp3

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.