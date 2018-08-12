× Can peer to peer rentals completely alter the way we go about renting a car?

Rick Pearson speaks with GOP Consultant Eric Elk and Greg Scott of the American Car Rental Association about legislation regarding regulation and taxing of private car rentals, aka peer to peer rentals. Eric and Greg explain some of the dangers that exist with peer to peer rentals such as recalls that may be unknown, regular maintenance of the car may not be met, etc; the issue of proper taxation; and the impact this has on the economy along with ride-sharing companies.