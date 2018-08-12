× Brian Noonan Show 8/12/18: Live music from Heartbreak Hotel, Green Tie Ball, and summer wines

Brian congratulates his producer, Cody Gough, on his 10-year anniversary working at WGN Radio, and celebrates with live music from the cast of Broadway in Chicago’s Heartbreak Hotel. Plus: everything you wanted to know about the Green Tie Ball and summer wines!

To kick off the show, Brian congratulates his producer, Cody Gough, on celebrating 10 years at WGN Radio over the weekend. They reminisce about some of the changes to the station over the past decade and how Cody first gained notoriety as “The Secret Code,” Spike O’Dell’s last intern before he retired in 2008.

Then, cast members Eddie Clendening (Elvis) and Matt Codina (Scotty Moore) from Broadway in Chicago’s Heartbreak Hotel perform music in-studio. They also discuss the show and talk about the Broadway In Chicago Annual Free Summer Concert at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park on Monday, August 13 at 6:15 p.m. One night only!

“Mr. Green Chicago” Tony Abruscato and sommelier Belinda Chang then join Brian in-studio for some lively conversation about Chicago summer events. Tony discusses the Green Tie Ball on Friday, September 14, at The Geraghty (2520 S. Hoyne Avenue, Chicago), and the National Bow Tie Day Happy Hour on Tuesday, August 28, at The Tie Bar flagship store (918 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago). At the happy hour, guests will sample delicious bites and wine. While snacking, guests can enjoy a free gift with any green accessory purchase. Green Tie Ball styling tips from The Tie Bar staff will also be available. The happy hour is open to the public — you just need to RSVP at michael.corrigan@thetiebar.com . ( The ball will take place Friday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., at The Geraghty, 2520 S. Hoyne Ave.

To wrap up the show, Belinda shares her expertise on new-to-market rose wines that have interesting back stories, plus cool picnic ideas from blankets to bites to wine selections and Chicago picnic spots. Everyone also shares a gigantic loaf of black bread!