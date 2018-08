× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/11/18: Josh Noel, Brigid Sweeney, Ally Marotti, Michelle Cortez

Amy Guth discusses business news of the week, including how Anheuser-Busch became a big player in the world of craft beer, how Chicago restaurants are trying to become eco-friendly, the slowly growing medical marijuana industry in Illinois, and a security flaw that has allowed some people with diabetes to bypass the insulin delivery business.