White Sox Weekly (8/11/18): Carlos Rodon, Matt Vasgersian, Roger Bossard, Ed Farmer & Carm's birthday at Guaranteed Rate

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox baseball: the guys visit with lefthander Carlos Rodon, who’s had ace-caliber stuff lately (and intends to keep it that way); ESPN and MLB Network’s Matt Vasgerian is making a pit stop on the South Side to pay tribute to one of his favorite broadcasters; we get an audio tour of the office of the legendary ‘Sodfather’, Roger Bossard; Ed Farmer stops by with a special birthday wish for Carm, and more.