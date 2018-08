× The John Williams Full Show Podcast 08.11.18: Brian Tallerico on a new Oscars category, bug stories, The Mincing Rascals, and more

John talks to the editor at RogerEbert.com Brian Tallerico about the Oscars’ proposed new award for “achievement in popular film” and whether or not he thinks it is a good idea. He takes your calls on gross bug stories, inspired by the moth that flew into the umpire’s ear at a Sox game last week. The Mincing Rascals talk local and national politics.