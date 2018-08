× Startup Showcase: Paragon One & Ring4

Today on the Startup Showcase host Scott Kitun talks with Matt Wilkerson of Paragon One and Alex Botteri of Ring4. Paragon One is a career accelerator that pairs you with coaches, industry insiders, and all of the tools you need to launch your dream career. Ring4 lets you generate smart phone numbers, text and call, with no limit in 20 countries.

To invest in Paragon One click here, and to invest in Ring4 click here.

Make sure to follow Technori on Facebook and Twitter.