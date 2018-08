× OTL #617: Saucy Porka expands, Park District life hacks, The Tim Gleason Band plays live

Mike Stephen drops by the new Saucy Porka restaurant in Hyde Park and chats with owner and chef Amy Le about what it’s like as a restaurant owner in the city, learns about some tips and tricks to navigating the Chicago Park District’s signup process, and rocks out to live music from Tim Gleason and Kathleen Riordan in the studio.

