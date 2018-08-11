× On The Road W/Dane Neal | Full Show 8/11/18

Today “On the Road” to kick off the show Dane is join via phone with Jay Jachimiak. On Saturday, August 18, Jachimiak will take part in the D’Arcy Buick GMC Route 66 Classic. Next on the show Dane was joined on the road with Route 66 Raceway’s Spokesmodel, Tanya Maria, also known as 2018 Miss Classic. Next on the show Dane is joined with Captain Kevin from the Riverboat Twilight and gives listeners a chance to hear about a day in the life of a modern day Mark Twain. Speaking of Mark Twain, next on the show we have Chef Tim Graham to talk about his brand new restaurant called Twain located at 2445 N. Milwaukee in Logan Square that will have its grand opening on August 21st. Last but certainly not least, to end the show Dane talks with Chris Johnson from Green Bench Brewery.

