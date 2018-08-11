LIVE Music: From 303 Studio G – “Lonesome Still”
Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday presents Lonesome Still from Studio G on August 10th,2018. Lonesome Still is “Michael O’Briant’s Johnny Cash-baritone, sweetened by Kary Ream and Emily Albright’s perfect harmonies, not to mention Emily’s fiddling. Add Chicago music scene veterans Tony Wittrock on lead guitar, Michael “Q” Quiroz on bass, Dave Huizenga on rhythm guitar and vocals, plus Theresa Drda on drums, and you’ve got Chicago’s best outlaw country group.”
Bumper
Annie Lee
White Lightning
Whiskey Shot
Angel
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!