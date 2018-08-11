LIVE Music: From 303 Studio G – “Lonesome Still”

Posted 4:49 PM, August 11, 2018, by , Updated at 04:46PM, August 11, 2018

Lonesome Still with Roe Conn

Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday presents Lonesome Still from Studio G on August 10th,2018. Lonesome Still is “Michael O’Briant’s Johnny Cash-baritone, sweetened by Kary Ream and Emily Albright’s perfect harmonies, not to mention Emily’s fiddling. Add Chicago music scene veterans Tony Wittrock on lead guitar, Michael “Q” Quiroz on bass, Dave Huizenga on rhythm guitar and vocals, plus Theresa Drda on drums, and you’ve got Chicago’s best outlaw country group.”

Bumper

Annie Lee

White Lightning

Whiskey Shot

Angel

